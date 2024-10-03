Gmail Is Getting New Summary Cards to Save You Time

Like me, most of you have trouble keeping track of your emails given how much we get throughout the day. The information that we are actually looking for gets buried deep within a pile of follow-up emails, and promotional fluff. That is why Google is adding a major change to their email summary cards in Gmail, making them smarter and more useful than before.

Firstly, they will receive a new look, with an action button to set up bill payment reminders and add events to your calendar. They will also look up all related emails in the backend and update information like delivery progress in real-time, as Google explained in their blog post.

Image Courtesy: Google

These new summary cards will show up in four key places: Purchases, Events, Bills, and Travels. All of them show relevant information to the email.

There is also going to be a new “Happening Soon” section coming for Gmail, where you’ll also get to see these new summary cards. They will show purchase summaries, and will only appear when a relevant event is about to take place. Like when you’re about to get a delivery, these cards will appear and show when your package is about to arrive.

The updated “Purchases” summary cards are currently rolling out for users on Android and iOS. Google says it will release the “Happening Soon” section and event, bill, and travel cards in the coming months.

Now, I know most people don’t like their emails being tampered with, but I like this upcoming change. I often don’t like to scroll down the entire email to look for the information I want. Summary cards can help me get to it, within seconds. They remind me of Google Now cards that would display useful information like this back in the day. It just makes emails more accessible in a world where we are slowly moving away from them.

But what are your thoughts about email summary cards? Let us know in the comments below.