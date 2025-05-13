First Look at Nicolas Cage in the Spider-Noir TV Series Revealed

If you are a Spider-Man fan, you have most certainly watched Sony’s Spider-Verse movies. Among the different variants of Spider-Man we see in those movies, one is Spider-Man Noir. Nicolas Cage voiced Noir, and the character received so much love from the fandom that a standalone live-action TV series was announced featuring Cage as Spider-Man Noir. Now, after set leaks from time to time, we have received the first teaser of the Spider-Noir TV series at Amazon Upfront 2025.

The Amazon Upfront presentation took place yesterday, with multiple reveals, and one among them was the preview of the first teaser of Spider-Man Noir. The teaser not only gives fans the first look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man but also features a few clips where we see him in action.

Furthermore, this clip gives us the kind of tone the upcoming show will follow, and it seems that it will be rather dark, and to top it all off, the TV show will be released in the Summer of 2026 in black and white to further enhance the viewing experience. So, are you excited to see Nic Cage as Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments.