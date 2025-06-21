The Punisher Confirmed to Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Will Daredevil Follow?

Spider-Man’s much-awaited comeback is long due, and now that we know of Tom Holland stepping into the suit once again for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the hype grows a bit every time there’s a new detail about the movie. However, this time around, the news I have for you folks might just make your day if you are a fan of a certain gunslinging Marvel anti-hero. Reports are confirming the appearance of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jon Bernthal Is Set to Appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

A report by The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Jon Bernthal will be appearing as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This reveal brings an interesting addition to the cast of the upcoming movie, and while we have little to no details about other aspects of the movie, there is a good chance that more such reveals will come our way sooner or later. As far as I believe, Daredevil might also appear in the upcoming movie, because where The Punisher goes, Daredevil is bound to follow him.

Previously it was confirmed that Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone will appear as villains in the movie. Now, Punisher’s appearance has been confirmed. The upcoming Spider-Man movie is shaping up to be filled with several characters. We already know that Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles in Spider-Man Brand New Day.

However, I would like to remind you guys that even though this reveal comes from a reliable source, there is no solid confirmation so far from Marvel Studios. So, I would recommend that you not take it for granted unless Kevin Feige or Bernthal himself reveals something about this update.