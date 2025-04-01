Spider-Man 4 Title and Release Date Revealed at Cinemacon 2025

Just when Marvel fans thought they were done with the reveals and the announcement of Avengers: Doomsday’s cast, Sony once again stirred up the community with their announcement at Cinemacon 2025. During its presentation at Cinemacon, Sony talked about the untitled Spider-Man 4 movie and revealed its first logo and title, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and its release date. They also revealed who is going to direct Spider-Man 4, so let’s take a look at everything we know.

Along with the title, it has also been revealed that Spider-Man 4 or Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31, 2026, confirming that Spider-Man 4 will be released after the release of Avengers Doomdsay, which is coming out on May 1, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JjczOrBExD — Sony (@Sony) April 1, 2025

Not only that, the movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang-Chi, so it’s safe to say that the Spider-Man fans can think of themselves as being in good hands.

Following how Spider-Man: No Way Home ended, it will be interesting to see how things will work out for Peter since no one remembers him. The other best part would be the interaction between Zendaya and Peter.

Let’s wait for Spider-Man 4 official trailer to arrive so that we have more information about the plot.