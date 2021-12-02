You Might Be Able to ‘Undo’ Status Uploads on WhatsApp Soon

WhatsApp has been rolling out various new features to improve the user experience. Other than adding new features like the ability to join in-progress group calls and multi-device support on the platform, the Meta-owned messaging app is also testing other features to make the platform on par with the competition. Now, as per a recent report, WhatsApp is currently testing the ability to quickly undo a status update right after they share it.

The feature was recently spotted by reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo in the latest iOS beta version on the app. Although the Undo Status Update feature is currently available for select beta testers on iOS, it has not yet been rolled out for everyone.

Now, coming to the working of the feature, it adds a new “Undo” button for users to quickly delete a WhatsApp status right after they share it. WhatsApp Status, for those unaware, is similar to Instagram Stories and lets users share time-limited posts on the platform that remain live for a day before getting deleted automatically.

So, if a user mistakenly shares a piece of content they did not want to share in the first place on a WhatsApp Status, currently, it requires them to tap the three dots icon and then delete it. However, with an “Undo” button appearing right after you share a Status on WhatsApp, you can delete the status with just a tap. You can check out the preview of the feature in the screenshot below.

Coming to the availability of the feature, WhatsApp has rolled it out to a select few iOS beta testers as of now. WABetaInfo reports that it should be available for more iOS beta testers in the coming days, before rolling out on the public version.