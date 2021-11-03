WhatsApp Adds Desktop Photo Editor, Link Previews, & More to Improve Chat Experience

WhatsApp recently took to Twitter to highlight three features it recently added to improve the chat experience of users. The features in question include a desktop photo editor, sticker suggestions, and link previews.

3 WhatsApp Features to Improve Chat Experience

The first feature WhatsApp showcased is a photo editor for WhatsApp desktop. According to the company, you can now add stickers and text to images, crop, and rotate photos from your desktop. Other than the WhatsApp desktop app, the photo editor is also available on WhatsApp web.

🖥 Desktop photo editor. Now you can add stickers and text or crop and rotate your photos from any WhatsApp screen, big or small. pic.twitter.com/dfGwODgfnt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

Up next, we have sticker suggestions. With sticker suggestions, you can type text in the conversation window and tap the sticker icon to view relevant stickers. “It’s just like emoji suggestions but better,” says the company. For instance, if you type ‘Haha’, WhatsApp will show you stickers that convey a happy emotion. However, your mileage may vary when it comes to third-party WhatsApp sticker packs.

Another feature WhatsApp pointed out is link previews. Through this feature, you can see a quick preview of a link before clicking it, all without leaving the app. WhatsApp says this will come in handy when you’re sharing news, videos, and tweets. 🔗 Preview links. Now you’ll know what you’re clicking into. Share news, videos, or that fun Tweet, sneak peek included. pic.twitter.com/z1bLeJ2SXK— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

Although none of these features is something we would consider revolutionary, these little quality-of-life improvements should offer users a better experience while using the Meta-owned platform.

As for availability, all these features should be available now on WhatsApp’s stable version. If you’re not seeing them, make sure that you’ve updated to the latest version of the app from the Play Store. So, which of these WhatsApp features do you like the most? Let us know in the comments.