You Can Now Play Diablo in a Web Browser and I Feel Older than Ever

Well, what do you know? It turns out the day has come when you can actually play games like Diablo without downloading them. That’s right, you can now play Diablo and its expansion Hellfire in any web browser on your PC. Spotting the link on a random Reddit thread, I clicked it to be sent into a deep pit of the game.

This ambitious project comes from a GitHub source project called Diabloweb. The project itself is based on DevilutionX, which is another project that helped optimize the game for modern systems.

Thankfully, running Diablo on my web browser was as easy as I expected. I simply visited the official Diabloweb link and got started. Do note that you will need to upload the official Diablo 1 MPQ files for it to work. You can do that by either physically owning the game or buying it on GOG.com and then pulling the files from there.

Lacking either, I clicked on the Play Shareware button which contains a limited amount of the actual game. Nonetheless, I had a blast traversing through that nostalgic game and enjoying the pixel-bit music that I grew up with.

However, the kicker is that you can even play Diablo 1 on your mobile! The screen automatically scales and the game has full virtual controls too. But don’t mind me if I stick to my Mac for this. And yes, you can easily connect it to your TV and double it up as a giant screen for this.

And if you think folks aren’t already doing it, you’re dead wrong. Shared on an X post by game developer Shayne Lynch, gamers have already highlighted their best moments with the game. Diablo 1 is working on all major web browsers and platforms without issues. What’s more, is that I got a smooth frame rate and responsive controls which made it better! Someone did a source port of the first Diablo making it completely playable from a browser! pic.twitter.com/TJ0MBAdkqh— Shane Lynch (@iequalshane) August 13, 2024

That being said, I have to say I feel a bit weird about having the games I used to blast on a CRT monitor be on a web browser. Besides the fact that it’s very convenient, maybe it’s just my age catching up to me.

