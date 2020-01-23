Telegram is one of the most feature-filled encrypted messaging services around, and just earlier this month, rolled out a massive update with a bunch of cool new functionalities. Now, the company has started rolling out another Telegram update, adding three new kinds of Telegram polls for groups and channels.

Visible Votes, Multiple Answers and Quizzes

The new options include ‘Visible Votes’, which allow users to create polls that allow everyone in the group to see who voted for what, ‘Multiple Answer’ polls that will allow users to select more than one answer to each question and a ‘Quiz Mode’ that will have one correct answer and can power fun trivia games on the platform.

According to an official blog post, the new options are in addition to the anonymous polls that remain available on the platform, so users need not worry about losing any of the current options. To create a poll, users will have to choose the ‘Poll’ option in the attachment menu, type in their question, add answer options and choose the type of poll.

All the new poll types are supported in the latest update to the company’s Bot API, enabling bot developers to build on this new functionality. To demonstrate the feature, the company says it created a Quiz Bot that lets users create quizzes with multiple-choice questions and share them with others. The bot can also keep tabs on how many questions users got right and how much time it took them to complete the quiz. It also keeps a global leaderboard for each quiz users create.

Customizable Message Bubbles

In addition to the new polls, the app also got a new visual setting, enabling users to manually set the corners of the message bubbles. So if you find your Telegram message bubbles too square or too rounded, you can now tweak their appearance via the Settings.

Real-Time Progress Counter for Downloads/ Uploads

The final feature brings download progress counters on Android, enabling users to see real-time progress while downloading or uploading files on the platform. The feature was already available on iOS.