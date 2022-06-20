Telegram Premium Subscription with Exclusive Perks Starts Rolling Out

Telegram has been working on a premium-tier subscription plan for its users with exclusive stickers, custom app icons, and more, much like Snapchat and WhatsApp. We saw the messaging platform release its subscription plan in beta early last month. Now, Telegram has started rolling out its Telegram Premium plan for all users. Meanwhile, Telegram has now crossed 700 million users. Check out the details here!

Telegram Premium Subscription Now Available!

The new Telegram Premium subscription comes with various member-exclusive features and functionalities that open up the full potential of the messaging platform.

The Telegram Premium plan offers various features that are not available for free users. These include features such as 4GB uploads, Premium Badges, Premium App Icons, Animated Profile Photos, and more. There’s also the ability to connect up to 4 Telegram accounts in any app, pin 10 chats on the main list, reserve up to 20 t.me links, and save up to 400 favorite GIFs and 10 favorite stickers.

Other than these, Telegram Premium users will also be able to write a longer bio for their profiles as well as add links to them. They will also enjoy faster downloads, profile video support, the voice-to-text conversion feature, and more. Plus, there will be no ads.

Apart from adding the premium-tier plan for users, Telegram also added a few new features for its free users with the latest update that takes the app version to 8.8 on iOS. These include bot improvements, a new animation when sharing large files, support for ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, and minor bug fixes. Android users get better chat previews, the ability to auto-download media, and more. Free users will continue to enjoy the new features as well as other existing features on their accounts. However, if you are someone who uses Telegram as a primary messaging platform, the Telegram Premium plan might be a good option for you.

Now, coming to the price, Telegram is offering its Premium-tier plan on a monthly basis. In India, users will have to pay Rs 469 (~$6) a month to access the Telegram Premium features and perks. If you don’t see the Premium Plan in the Telegram app on your device, update it from the Play Store or the App Store. So, what do you think about Telegram Premium? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.