Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Android TV 11 Announced

After launching the Mi TV Stick with 1080p support and built-in Chromecast in the global market and India last year, Xiaomi has unveiled its next-gen Xiaomi TV Stick 4K for the global market. The device comes with various advanced features, including support for 4K output, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Android TV 11. Check out the details right here.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Key Specs and Features

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (unlike last year’s Mi TV Stick) eliminates the “Mi” branding as the company has dropped the said moniker for its products earlier this year. The TV dongle is portable and lightweight and comes with support for 4K output, along with Dolby Vision for high-quality video streaming. The device also supports DTS HD and Dolby Atmos to deliver an immersive audio experience to users.

There’s support for Android TV 11, which allows users to download various apps from Google Play and discover 400,000+ movies and TV shows across popular digital streaming platforms, including Xiaomi’s own PatchWall content-discovery platform. There’s also access to more than 7,000 apps via the Google Play Store. Another intriguing feature is support for built-in Chromecast for users to stream content on any device.

The Mi TV Stick comes with a 360-degree Bluetooth-based remote control that features voice support and dedicated shortcut keys for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and even Google Assistant.

Coming to the internals, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K sports a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor along with the ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It comes backed with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device also supports connectivity options such as HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and a micro-USB power port (disappointing in 2021). It comes in a black color option.

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is now listed on the company’s global website. But, there’s no word on its price at the time of writing. Plus, we don’t know when it will launch in India. We will let you know whenever the company shares any official information, so stay tuned for more updates.