Xiaomi is dedicated to growing its smart products and accessories portfolio in India. The company has already launched the Mi Beard Trimmer, Electric Toothbrush, and more in the country. Now, the Chinese giant is teasing the launch of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor – a product that at first sight looks like a Bluetooth speaker.

The company shared a video teaser for the air compressor (tire inflator or air pump) via its official Twitter account earlier today. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor is launching in India on 14 July. The video shows off the product from different angles but the digital display with the text ‘PSI’ (pound per square inch) is a dead giveaway that Xiaomi is launching a portable tire inflator next week.

What features does the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor have to offer? Well, this tire inflator is pretty small and portable. It is also quite lightweight and can easily be stored in the car’s trunk or carried in a backpack without any worries. It allows you to regularly check the tire pressure of your car, bicycle, motorcycle, football, and more.

There are a digital display and buttons up-front to let you see the current air pressure. The latter lets you switch between different preset modes – defined air pressures for different objects – and inflate the tire in cases of an emergency.

This Xiaomi product comes equipped with a 2,000mAh battery and charges over microUSB. It is claimed to be capable of pumping 150 psi on a single charge. It takes around 3 minutes to inflate a bicycle tire while 6 minutes or more are needed for a car or motorcycle tire. We have already tested the Mi tire inflator in one of our past videos, so you can go ahead and check it out right away.

This handy product is already available in the UK and retails for 39.99 pounds (~ Rs. 3,799). We expect the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor to be priced similarly in India. Xiaomi could, however, offer it at an even affordable price (about Rs. 2,000) to compete against local brands.