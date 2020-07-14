Xiaomi is actively growing its ecosystem of products in India. It recently launched the Mi Toothbrush lineup, Mi Screwdriver, and more Mi-branded products in the country this year. The latest addition to the portfolio, as promised, comes in the form of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor. It is essentially a tire inflator air pump that you can lug around quite easily.

Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor: Specs & Features

At first sight, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor looks like a Bluetooth speaker. The device includes a lot of small holes on the side and a lanyard-like loop at the top. This is exactly what gives this tire inflator a speaker-esque vibe. However, that is not the case here. The holes are present onboard for heat dissipation while pumping air into your car, bicycle, or motor bike’s tire. It supports a wide range of nozzles and can be used to inflate footballs as well.

This is a compact and lightweight device that you can simply throw in your car’s trunk or carry along inside your backpack on a cycling trip. You get a digital display upfront and a circular button dial right below it. Not only does the display light up and show you the tire pressure readings at night, but the device also has a built-in LED light to ease the process.

Let’s get to the meat of this product. The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor enables you to easily check the tire pressure of your vehicles. Simply switch it on, plug in the nozzle, and voila, you will see the current pressure reading (in PSI, pound per square inch) on the digital display.

Xiaomi further boasts that the device has a ‘high precision alloy casting’ that creates an air compressor capable of pumping up to 150psi. The highlight of this tire inflator air pump is the 2,000mAh battery pack onboard, which can be juiced up using the microUSB charging port at the bottom. The company further boasts that you inflate a bicycle tire in 3 minutes (8 times in total) and a motorbike or car tire in 6 minutes (5 times in total).

We already did a quick hands-on with the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor earlier last year. So, you can scrub over to the 3-minute mark in the video below to check out how it works:

Price and Availability

The Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been priced at Rs. 2,299 in India. It is now up for crowdfunding on Xiaomi’s website with a goal of 4,000 units in the next 10 days. You can head to this link to buy this handy tire inflator.