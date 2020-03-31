Even though India is currently on a 21-day total lockdown, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to soar. Tech giants, celebrities, and philanthropists in the country are now stepping up to the cause. Earlier in the day, Reliance announced that it’s donating a whopping Rs. 500 crores to the PM Relief Fund. Now, Xiaomi India has pledged Rs. 15 crores for the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to talk about the company’s efforts in helping the country cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jain wrote an open letter saying that “Xiaomi will donate INR 10 crores to the honorable PM’s relief fund and CM’s relief funds across various states.”

The company further requests its 1000+ employees and partners to donate directly to honorable PM’s relief fund, CM relief fund, or a portion of their salary. Xiaomi has also partnered with non-profit organization GiveIndia to make 20,000 hygiene kits (including soaps, sanitizers, and masks) available to families in need. It’s turning to Mi fans and partners to accept donations via its own website. You could follow this link to donate for yourself. 100% of the proceeds go towards relief efforts, GiveIndia doesn’t charge a fundraising fee.

#Xiaomi is pledging ₹ 15 Cr. for: 1) Prime Minister's relief fund

2) CM's fund across states

3) Masks & suits for doctors

4) @GiveIndia partnership on Mi. com

5) Helping needy with NGOs Proud of team, partners & Mi Fans who are also contributing.#India 🇮🇳 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1fg36N4fmP — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 31, 2020

In addition, the Chinese giant has donated face masks and hazmat suits for healthcare personnel and will continue to do so in the future. It has also joined hands with several other NGOs in India to help support daily wage workers, migrants, and stray animals in these tough times. All of this combined, Xiaomi intends to contribute over Rs. 15 crores towards relief efforts in India.

Several phone makers in India have canceled upcoming phone launches, except for the flagship killer brand – OnePlus, who is launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on April 14. Many companies are busy with COVID-19 relief efforts, including telecom operators and ISPs, who are doing everything in their power to support users. Most e-commerce and online delivery platforms are overburdened with orders, but we are pushing ahead together in these tough times.