Reliance Industries has announced a donation of Rs. 500 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from its PM CARES fund donations, the company is separately contributing Rs.5 crore each to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and Gujarat CM Relief Fund. The company also focuses on India’s first 100 bed hospital dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

“RIL continues its 24×7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic.”, said the company in a prepared statement.

Reliance is also pledging 50 lakh free meals across the country in the next 10 days. “The need of the hour is also for us to support our marginalized and daily wage communities. Through our meal distribution programme, we aim to feed lakhs of people daily across the country,” said Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

In the same press release, Reliance says it has taken the necessary steps to provide 1 lakh masks and thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers.

“We are confident that India will conquer the coronavirus crisis sooner rather than later. The entire Reliance Industries Limited team is with the nation in this hour of crisis and will do everything to win this battle against Covid-19”, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited regarding the situation.

In addition, Reliance is offering free fuel for emergency response vehicles and has introduced Work From Home plan on Jio to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity during this time of crisis.