Airtel has launched a coronavirus symptom checker tool in association with Apollo Hospitals. Called Apollo247, the tool is available within the Airtel Thanks app and is based on the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). All the information is also available on a dedicated website by the same name.

The tool is a risk scanner that comes with a basic questionnaire about an user’s age, gender, travel history and medical records to assess how much danger the person has from the deadly disease. It obviously doesn’t claim to diagnose the disease, but categorizes users as High Risk or Low Risk based on their answers. Airtel users can access the questionnaire from within their Airtel thanks app, while others can go over to airtel.apollo247.com to check it out for themselves.

The latest development comes a few short days after the nation’s largest carrier, Reliance Jio, introduced a similar tool within its MyJio app. Called Jio Together, it is also a symptom checker tool that asks the users a set of questions to figure out if the person should get tested for COVID-19. The tool is available not only via the MyJio app on Android and iOS, but can also be accessed on a dedicated website at covid.bhaarat.ai.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also launched a COVID-19 symptom checking app called Corona Kavach, but it adds location-tracking to the mix to check community spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also set to release its own app on the subject with news, tips, alerts and various other information regarding the deadly virus.