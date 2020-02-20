Xiaomi step foot into the personal healthcare and grooming space in India with the launch of Mi Beard Trimmer last year. The company now aims to further expand the Mi ecosystem and has today launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 on its crowdfunding platform. The Electric Toothbrush has been priced at Rs. 1,299 for early backers but will go on sale at Rs. 1,599 in the future.

Xiaomi first launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush in China back in 2017. It has slowly found its way outside the company’s home country, going global in 2018 and now finally, it lands in India as the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300. Name aside, the features all remain the same.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is powered by a magnetic levitation sonic motor, which uses ultrasonic technology to produce 31,000 vibrations per minute for deep cleaning. The brush includes a metal-free head, DuPont Tynex StaClean antimicrobial high-quality bristles, and an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The on/off switch on the new Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 can be used to switch between 2 different cleaning modes – standard and gentle. This means it’s a stripped-down variant of the global variant and does not support a companion app, which enabled you to adjust the brush time, brush strength, and a variety of other oral care functions. You can’t keep track of your dental hygiene with this model of the electric toothbrush.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the battery size of its Mi Electric Electric Toothbrush T300 but does claim that it will last up to 25 days on a single charge – when used twice for 2 minutes a day. There’s an LED light on the stem here to let you keep track of the charge left and it can be fast-charged using the USB Type-C port on the underside of the stem.

Xiaomi has priced the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 quite aggressively, taking an aim at the well-known oral hygiene brand Oral-B. You can pick the Oral-B Vitality Electric Toothbrush (Rs. 1,197) around the same price, with a ton of choice for bristle heads. Xiaomi’s electric toothbrush has already found around 90 supporters at the time of writing this article.