Alongside the Mi Smart band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, which cater to your fitness, the company has also unveiled the Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser in India today. Xiaomi is making a much-needed product available in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Priced at an affordable Rs. 999 in India, it is the need of the hour and should see many takers in the coming weeks.

As the name suggests, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser is a tiny device that provides you soap to wash your hands without touching the body. The device is equipped with a built-in proximity infrared sensor. It detects when your fingers are in range and dispenses a dense foam to help wash your hands. Xiaomi claims that it takes less than 0.25 seconds to detect and dispense the soap, making it one of the fastest automatic soap dispensers in the market.

The Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser uses four AA batteries and can function up to 375 times. Xiaomi has opted for a low-noise motor to dispense the foam so that you don’t wake up everyone when you use the product. It dispenses the appropriate amount of soap needed to wash your hands, but yes, you could reach out for a second dollop of foam.

As for the design, Xiaomi has kept it minimal and clean. Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will easily blend with your home’s surroundings. It has a matte finish and constructed using eco-friendly material. You can head over to this link to buy the automatic soap dispenser, starting from 15th October. If you want to buy more liquid soap, Xiaomi is offering a 3-pack bundle for Rs. 599 on Mi.com, which you can check out right here.