This Is How Much the Xiaomi 13 Pro Will Cost You in India

Xiaomi, a couple of days ago, brought the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro to India and globally but the Indian price remained a mystery. As promised, the company has finally announced the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s price in India, and here’s a look at it.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in the 12GB+256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 79,999. This is more expensive than last year’s flagship phone and even the OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11.

But, you can get it at Rs 69,999 using ICICI Bank’s instant discount of Rs 10,000. And if you exchange an old phone, you can get an extra discount of Rs 12,000 (on Xiaomi phones) and Rs 8,000 (on non-Xiaomi phones) on top of the actual exchange value.

The first sale is on March 10 via Amazon India, mi.com, Mi retail partners, and Mi Home. There’s a special early access sale on March 6 and the first 1000 buyers can get a chance to win the Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.

In addition to this, Xiaomi has announced a price cut for the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which will now be priced at Rs 52,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs 56,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. There’s an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on both models. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced at a starting price of Rs 62,999.

A Look at the Specs

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a huge camera hump at the back and is partly made of ceramic. It features a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1900 nits of peak brightness, and more. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The camera department is backed by Leica and includes a 50MP 1-inch main snapper, a 50MP Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, and a 50Mp ultra-wide lens (also functions as a macro camera). There’s support for Leics filters, Leica Authentic mode, Leica Vibrant mode, Leica watermark, HyperFocus, and much more.

You get a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging (which charges the phone in about 19 minutes) and the Xiaomi Surge chip for enhanced battery management. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, water resistance (sans an official IP rating in India), and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, among other things.

So, will you buy the new Xiaomi 13 Pro at this price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.