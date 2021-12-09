Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 778G 5G Announced

While Xiaomi is preparing to launch the much-rumored Xiaomi 12 series, it continues to expand the Xiaomi 11 series. The lineup has now got a new variant in the form of the Xiaomi 11 Youth (Vitality Edition) in China. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, triple cameras, and more. It appears more or less like a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which recently launched in India as the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Specs and Features

The new Xiaomi 11 smartphone looks pretty much like the Mi 11 Lite phones and comes with a punch-hole screen and a pill-shaped rear camera bump. This phone also takes the title of the “lightest and thinnest Xiaomi phone” with a weight of 157 grams. It comes in white, black, blue, and peach color options.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, much like the Xiaomi 11 NE 5G, the Realme GT Master Edition, and more. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There are three rear cameras, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The front gets a 20MP selfie shooter. The device comes with various camera features such as support for 4K videos, slow-motion videos, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, Super Night Scene 2.0, HDR, and more.

It is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It supports 10 SA/ NSA 5G bands (n1 / n3 / n5 / n8 / n20 / n28a / n38 / n41 / n77 / n78), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition Price

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be available to buy in China, starting December 10.

Since the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is already available in India, chances are this phone will either stay exclusive to China or reach other global markets in the coming weeks.