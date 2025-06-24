Microsoft Brings Steam Games to Xbox PC App for a Unified Gaming Library

Earlier this month, Microsoft showcased its ROG Xbox Ally gaming handheld, featuring an enhanced version of the Xbox app. It would feature a combined library of all your gaming titles, including those downloaded from Steam and Battle.net. Now, Microsoft has started rolling out this new combined gaming library to Xbox Insiders on Windows.

According to the latest blog post from the Xbox Wire, Xbox Insiders will be able to see their Steam and Battle.net games inside the Xbox app. They can launch games right from the Xbox app itself, without needing to visit separate launchers. The post also shared that the company will expand its list of supported storefronts, which could include the likes of Epic Games and GOG.

Image Credit: Xbox

This will at least make it easier for users to find their games easily, even if they have purchased them from different online outlets. While this combined library feature is set to broadly roll out sometime later this year, if you can’t wait that long, then you can download the Xbox Insider Hub and join the PC gaming preview on Windows right away.

Xbox Platform Product Manager, Manisha Oza further explained, “When a player installs a game from a supported PC storefront, it will automatically appear in “My library” within the Xbox PC app, as well as the “Most recent” list of titles in the sidebar—making it easier than ever to jump back into your games.”

In my opinion, this is a great move for gamers, as it would be easier to launch all your games from a single space instead of hopping and juggling between multiple launchers. But what are your thoughts on the topic? Let us know in the comments below.