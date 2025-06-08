Ninja Gaiden 4 Gets a Release Date: Coming October 2025

Ninja Gaiden series is officially returning with Ninja Gaiden 4, launching October 21, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, and available day one on Game Pass. Developed in collaboration between PlatinumGames and Team Ninja, the latest entry introduces a brand-new protagonist, Yakumo, and a brutal new transformation system known as the Bloodraven Form.

Set in a dark, twisted version of Tokyo, Ninja Gaiden 4 delivers fast-paced, high-stakes action that blends classic series mechanics with fresh innovations. According to Xbox Wire’s hands-on preview, combat is responsive and highly technical, rewarding player skill and timing.

Signature moves like the Flying Bird Flip return, while new features like Weapon Skills and the Berserk Gauge deepen the gameplay loop. Yakumo’s Bloodraven Form is the key highlight. It switches up his move set, enabling devastating attacks and counters that can turn the tide in intense fights.

PlatinumGames producer and director Yuji Nakao emphasized the game’s ambition to modernize the genre while preserving its hardcore roots. “It doesn’t feel like a modern game—it’s just too hard,” Nakao admitted, suggesting the studio is leaning into the challenge long-time fans crave.

With a sleek new hero, refined movement systems, and punishing difficulty, Ninja Gaiden 4 looks set to reestablish the franchise as a pillar of stylish action games. Whether players are longtime fans or newcomers, this new entry aims to slice through expectations and revive a legendary legacy.

Now that we have an official release date for Ninja Gaiden 4, are you excited to get your hands on it? Do tell us in the comments.