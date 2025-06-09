Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Is a Prequel Coming in 2026

Anyone who has played the A Plague Tale series knows the absolute impact that we viewed the rat plague and everything surrounding it. Well, Asobo Studio is back to scar us a third time. At the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, the company announced Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy via a reveal trailer.

The upcoming game is set a few years before the events of the first game itself. As such, Resoance will feature a brand new character called Sophia. In the short reveal trailer shown, the protagonist appears to be running from a set of mysterious enemies. However, her escape leads her down a dark path where she stumbles upon a dark path.

While the game didn’t show us any rats just yet, it’s safe to say the plague or some sort of cryptic elements will be involved. That much was evident from the trailer as Sophia also ran smack dab into what appeared to be a Minotaur statue and related elements.

Furthermore, Legacy will also feature a series of environmental puzzles and lots of exciting action. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we will finally get to perform hand to hand combat instead of just sticking with a sling.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy comes to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5 sometime in 2026. Are you excited for this prequel? Let us know in the comments below.