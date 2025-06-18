Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Powered by AMD

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it is building the next-gen Xbox consoles, and it is teaming up once again with AMD to power the future of gaming. In a short announcement video, Xbox president Sarah Bond shared that the two companies have entered a multi-year partnership to co-engineer new hardware. This new lineup will include both home consoles and handheld gaming devices, all working under one evolving ecosystem.

Bond said the next-generation of Xbox will bring advanced performance, AI-enhanced features, and complete backward compatibility. In the era of expensive gaming, the last part really stood out to me. As someone who has grown up with Xbox through every generation, knowing that my current library will carry forward is both reassuring and exciting. It shows that Microsoft is thinking about players, not just new tech.

Next-Gen Xbox Consoles Will Have Multiple Store Support

Microsoft’s partnership with AMD for the next-generation Xbox also hints at a much larger shift. Beyond just using a powerful AMD chip in the new consoles, there’s more on offer. As per Bond’s statement, the “next-gen Xbox will not be locked to a single store“. Yes, you heard that right, console war marks!

Xbox is eyeing a future where your console is the only gaming machine you’ll ever need. Want to dive into Halo Infinite via Game Pass, then switch gears for a deep dive into Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam? You got it! Xbox will flip the script on console ownership, bringing PC-like flexibility right to your living room.

Another exciting reveal is that Microsoft is working closely with the Windows team. This likely means that future Xbox hardware could operate like a powerful Windows-based gaming machine, while still keeping the simplicity of a console. We are already seeing early signs of this with the Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds, which run on Windows and support multiple game libraries.

Whether you are a fan or not, AI will play a key role in the next-generation Xbox. Microsoft and AMD are working to improve visuals, gameplay, and responsiveness. The goal is to make games feel better without losing that classic console experience. There’s no release date yet, but 2027 seems likely, especially if you believe in rumors. Until then, Microsoft is focused on connecting console, PC, and handheld platforms. Your games and progress will move with you. As someone who switches devices often, I’m really looking forward to that.

This is the most confident I’ve felt in Xbox’s direction in a long time. The next-generation Xbox looks set to deliver real improvements where it counts.

What are your thoughts on the Xbox and AMD’s partnership announcement? Do you think the next generation of Xbox consoles can bring the greenside its lost honor? Let us know in the comments.