Xbox Series S Refresh Reportedly Coming in 2022

Last September, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series S and Series X. If a new leak from YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead is anything to go by, the Redmond giant may launch a refreshed version of the Xbox Series S sometime in late 2022.

Xbox Series S | X Refresh Leak

According to the report, Microsoft is planning to refresh at least one of its consoles in late 2022. Out of Xbox Series S and X, the Series S is reportedly on higher priority. That could be to compete against the likes of the rumored upcoming PS5 Slim. In addition, Microsoft is also allegedly working on an Xbox Series X refresh with an estimated timeline of 2023 or later.

As part of the refresh, you could expect a new AMD APU manufactured on the 6nm process for the Series S. This move could help the company utilize more compute units.

Interestingly, it appears like Microsoft will not discontinue the current Xbox Series S and X. Instead, the company is reportedly planning to reduce the price of the consoles. The reason for this, according to Moore’s Law Is Dead channel, is that Microsoft is betting on Game Pass sales to make up for the costs.

Further, the pricing of the upcoming Series S will likely be around $350. Moreover, the company may drop the price of current Xbox Series S and X consoles to $189 and $249, respectively. Microsoft currently sells the Xbox Series S and Series X in India at Rs. 34,999 and Rs.49,999 respectively. If this rumor reflects in reality, we could expect the India pricing of Xbox consoles to go down too.