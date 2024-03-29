Home > News > Elon Musk Is Offering X (Twitter) Premium for Free, But There’s a Catch

Elon Musk Is Offering X (Twitter) Premium for Free, But There’s a Catch

Anshuman Jain
Elon Musk Announces to Giveaway "X" Premium Features for Free
  • Elon Musk announced on March 28 that accounts with 2,500 and 5,000 verified subscribers will get X Premium and Premium+ for free respectively.
  • The Premium plans include the blue-verified checkmark for their profile along with many exclusive features such as Grok AI.
  • This will help a lot of users and creators with followers to gain more traction on the platform.

Elon Musk has made lots of changes to X (formerly Twitter) since he took the helm. A major change was the introduction of a subscription tier, initially called Twitter Blue (now X Premium), offering exclusive features such as the coveted blue verification checkmark. But not everyone was keen on paying for it. Well, now it looks like you can get the X Premium subscription for free.

Elon Musk announced in an X post on Thursday, “Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free.”

So if you haven’t upgraded to the paid plan yourself, you can get all the benefits included in these plans free of charge. Here’s the catch: you’ll need a significant following of verified X users subscribed to either X Premium or Premium+.

The Premium tier unlocks features like the blue checkmark, reduced ads, post-editing, extended post/video lengths, prioritized replies, ID verification, and more. It also grants access to Grok, X’s in-app AI assistant, previously exclusive to the pricier Premium+ tier.

All this would have set you back by $8 monthly or $84 annually for the Premium tier. Meanwhile, the Premium+ tier costs $16/month or $168/year.

This could be a new way to promote genuine users just like the blue tick used to do earlier. That is because the Premium membership verifies your account and adds a blue checkmark. It could also help users who need the X Premium features for free, without paying extra.

While most of Mr. Musk’s announcements are controversial, I feel this one is a good step. As it will help a lot of accounts gain much-needed traction on the app. What are your thoughts on this new announcement, let us know in the comments.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

