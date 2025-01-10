X Launches Grok AI App for iPhone in the US

After beta testing the Grok app starting in December, Elon Musk’s xAI has now launched the standalone Grok app for iPhone users in the US. You can now download the Grok app from the App Store (Free). It’s an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT, but “designed to be maximally truthful”, and can respond to any contentious query, as we discovered during our Grok 2.0 testing.

Apart from text chatting, you can use Grok to generate high-quality AI images, and ask questions on real-time developments as it supports web browsing and pulls the latest information from X. The Grok app also lets you upload files and images for AI analysis. Basically, xAI has added nearly all of the features into the Grok app, except for something like ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode or Video Mode.

And all of this is available for free. Earlier, Grok was only available to X Premium subscribers. However, last month, Elon Musk made Grok entirely free to drive adoption and position itself as a potential alternative to ChatGPT. As for the Android version of the Grok app, there is currently no concrete information from xAI.

xAI is also working on a dedicated website for Grok which will be available at grok.com (visit). Currently, it shows “Coming Soon” in the US. However, Grok’s website is already functional in a select few regions around the world. So are you going to replace ChatGPT with Grok? Let us know in the comments below.