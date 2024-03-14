Wuthering Waves Closed Beta 2 (CBT2) Ending Date Announced; Will There Be CBT3?

Wuthering Waves is the upcoming Gacha RPG featuring an amazing combat system. Currently, Wuthering Waves is conducting its 2nd Closed Beta test, which started in mid-February. Players who are qualified for the CBT2 can test out the game with all the newly added improvements since the first Closed Beta. However, the time for testing is nearly over as Wuthering Waves has finally announced the CBT2 ending date. Dear Rovers:

Wuthering Waves CBT2 will end at 2024/03/17 18:00 (UTC+8). The server will be closed, and you will no longer be able to log in to the game. All beta test account data will be cleared.

Thank you for your continued support! For details, visit our official website. pic.twitter.com/LpWOrKX72h— Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) March 14, 2024

Wuthering Waves will end the CBT2 at 6 PM (UTC+8) on March 17, 2024. The server will be closed after 06:00 PM and players will no longer be able to log into the game. The beta test account data will also be cleared, so enjoy your time with the characters as much as you can before the test ends.

The Wuthering Waves CBT2 started on February 18 and is ending on March 17, giving testers 29 days in total to test the game out. The CBT2 introduced many new changes to the previous storyline and added much-needed character design improvements. Kuro Games also changed the Pity system for Wuthering Waves in the CBT2, lowering Hard Pity to 80 with a 50-50 chance of landing the featured characters and a guaranteed pull for the Weapon banner.

Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Will There Be Wuthering Waves CBT3?

It is highly doubtful that Wuthering Waves will launch Closed Beta Test 3 as the game is nearing its release date. Wuthering Waves has also been registered on Epic Games Store with a 2024 release. The Epic Games Store registration also marked the exact release date but was removed later. Wuthering Waves is definitely close to its release and I am very excited for it. Share your opinion on the Wuthering Waves CBT2 in the comments.