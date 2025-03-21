The release of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is only a week away, and their special broadcast has revealed the details about the upcoming update today. During the special broadcast, the developers shared an exciting and much-awaited announcement with fans. Wuthering Waves is finally coming to Steam on April 29, 2025.

Landing on Steam two days after the release of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, this can be a major breakthrough for the game as Steam is widely considered the best gaming platform. With Hoyoverse games missing from Steam, Wuthering Waves can capitalize on the gacha player base left vacant in the massive gaming space.

Image Credit: Kuro Games (via YouTube/WutheringWaves, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The Steam version will also support seamless data-sharing across PS5, PC, and mobile devices, giving players on other platforms a chance to jump ship if they wish to. Interested players can wishlist Wuthering Waves right now by visiting their Steam Store page.

Wuthering Waves also has a standalone PC client and the game has been available on Epic Games Store since launch. With Steam added into the mix, the PC players have a ton of options to choose from.

Wuthering Waves witnessed a shaky start during its initial launch, with the game facing significant performance issues. I mean, we had to pen a guide on fixing Wuthering Waves lag issues. However, those issues have since been fixed, and the game made quite the waves with the Black Shore update in 2.0, finally figuring out many of its rough edges and regaining some popularity.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 will continue the questline in Rinascita, adding two new regions and the new 5-star character Cantarella. So, tell us if you are enjoying the new updates in Wuthering Waves. If quit before, are you planning to return with the Steam launch? We’d like to hear your thoughts on the game in the comments section.