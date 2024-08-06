Wuthering Waves 120 FPS Support Arriving with Version 1.2

Wuthering Waves has become one of the most played gacha games in recent months, recovering from its horrible launch with well-timed compensations and updates. The game features crisp combat mechanics, with well-designed animations and impact frames. However, there has been one criticism from the Wuthering Waves player base since its launch and that is a lack of 120 FPS support. Fortunately, the devs are finally adding 120 FPS support for Wuthering Waves in version 1.2.

Wuthering Waves Announces 120 FPS Support — PC Exclusive

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

The recent developer message from Wuthering Waves has revealed that the game will add an option to play 120 FPS on version 1.2. Although the information provided in the developer message is very brief, they do reveal that 120 FPS is only coming to PC.

However, it seems that the Android and iOS players would have to wait longer for 120 FPS support on their Wuthering Waves accounts. The developer message only asks players to keep an eye on the official announcement for more availability details, without giving any specific dates or versions. Dear Rover,

Wuthering Waves Version 1.2 "In the Turquoise Moonglow" is on the horizon. Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming improvements and a special note from the dev team: https://t.co/M4gMNlYSKL pic.twitter.com/CABUh5DvLy— Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) August 6, 2024

The Wuthering Waves Developer Message for version 1.2 also reveals a ton more Quality of Life changes, including the requested Waveplate storage feature, similar to Honkai: Star Rail. Wuthering Waves 1.2 Dev Notes also announces a new shooter utility for open-world shooting challenges, and a new custom lock-on feature, which were very popular demands from the community.

The developers at Kuro Games have been paying close attention to the community feedback, quickly implementing many of the popular requests, which only makes the game more attractive for gacha players that are yet to put their hands on it, making its stance stronger as one of the best gacha games on the market. Tell us what you think about the version 1.2 QoL updates for Wuthering Waves, and whether you are still actively playing the game or not.