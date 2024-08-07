Wuthering Waves 1.2 Release Date Announced

Wuthering Waves 1.2 has been officially announced by Kuro Games and the update is looking spicier than ever, featuring tons of QoL changes, more rewards, and a free 5-star character for players. The 1.2 version will also release two new 5-star characters and add the next part of the Rover story mission. Wuthering Waves X (Twitter) account just posted the release date for version 1.2 and here is everything you need to know about it.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 — In the Turquoise Moonglow, will be released on August 15, 2024. Kuro Games hasn’t announced any date for version 1.2 Livestream, which indicates that they will be skipping it again this time around. Instead, the character preview and version mechanics will be shown through a video, similar to what was done in version 1.1.

This also means that players likely won’t be receiving the redeem codes they have been all to familiar with from the launch livestream, and livestreams of other games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Still, Wuthering Waves has been more than generous in their rewards, and they are planning to give another big reward during the second phase of version 1.2.

WuWa 1.2 will feature two new 5-star resonators — Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao, in the featured Convenes. On top of that, the version will also introduce much-needed QoL changes, including 120 FPS support for PC players, excess Waveplate storage, and much more. Check out our coverage of Wuthering Waves 1.2 Dev Notes to learn about all of the upcoming features in the 1.2 version. Other than that, the second phase of WuWa 1.2 will also giveaway a free copy of the new 5-star character Xiangli Yao. Tell us your opinion on Wuthering Waves and which character you are most excited about in the upcoming versions.