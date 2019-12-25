Apis Cor, a US-based company with expertise in 3D printing recently completed its two-story building project for the Dubai Municipality making it the world’s largest 3D-printed building.

The building is 9.5 meters tall and has a total area of 640 square meters. It is worth noting that the company managed to 3D-print the entire structure on-site in three weeks, as Dwell notes.

Apis Cor’s 3D printer is behind this incredible achievement. The entire building was printed with a single Apis Core machine. The company used its gypsum-based mixture as material for 3D-printing the building.

Due to the limitations in the 3D-printing technology, conventional construction methodologies were employed to lay the foundation of the building and to fit the windows and roof.

The efforts taken by the company are indeed applaudable especially in a place like Dubai with extreme climatic conditions. Apis Cor mentions that the entire construction process took place in an uncovered area.

“The Dubai climate is very harsh—temperature and humidity change significantly even within a day. The material has to behave the same way all the time, despite the changing environmental conditions.”, says Nikita Cheniuntai, CEO & Founder of Apis Cor.

Apis Cor is working to improve its 3D-printing technology to be more reliable and time-efficient. Mr. Cheniuntai mentions that the improved version of the company’s 3D printers will be twice as fast as the current Apis Cor machine.

The next projects of the company are scheduled in California and Louisiana as part of its affordable housing initiatives. So, what are your thoughts on 3D-printed buildings? Tell us in the comments.