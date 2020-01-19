Think your lexical skills are flawless and unbeatable? Well, this browser-based word guessing game named Guess My Word might prove you wrong.

The concept of the game is quite simple as the name hints. All you have to do is guess the right word by throwing in random words. The game will tell you if the right word comes before or after the word you just predicted. The game is an unofficial clone of the game that used to be on simbase.org (blog).

Before you ignore this game thinking it is too simple to compete with your intellect, let me tell you that it is not as simple as it sounds. It took me several tries and a few minutes to come up with the right word.

Yes, the image attached above is me shamelessly covering up my insecurities just so that the image doesn’t look bad. It took me 4 minutes to find the answer and I just staged the game (please don’t tell anyone) on another browser.

The game offers two modes – normal and hard with new words every day. You can either keep playing as long as you want till you get the answer right or give up and live your life with guilt and remorse.

There is a leaderboard in the game where you can see people finish the game with the least tries. Taking that as an inspiration to play further or admitting that you’re not good enough is completely up to you.

Check out the game from the link below and let us know your scores in the comments.

Play Guess My Word