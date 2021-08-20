After rolling out the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 with redesigned system apps, Microsoft has started rolling out the latest Windows 11 Preview Build 22000.160 for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channel today. Although the new update does not bring any significant changes, Microsoft brings downloadable ISOs with this build that lets users experience an out-of-box experience (OOBE) for the setup process.

So, with the latest Windows 11 preview build, Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels will be able to download Windows 11 ISOs from the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page to perform a clean installation or in-place upgrade. You can learn how to install Windows 11 using a USB drive right here. And if you are unimpressed, check out the guide to rollback from Windows 11 to Windows 10.

The setup experience will be similar to the official Windows 11 build when it releases for the public later this year. Moreover, based on user feedback, Microsoft has added the ability to name a PC during the setup process. Once you complete setting up your PC using an ISO file, users will also be able to use a new ‘Get Started’ app to quickly set up their Windows 11 PC as per their needs.

Other than this, Microsoft has also added a new Clock app with support for the Focus Sessions feature, which was showcased by the Redmond giant earlier this month. It is essentially a timer-based feature that lets users focus on particular tasks during their workflow. We are working on an in-depth guide to help you better understand how to use the feature to boost your productivity. So, stay tuned for that. Moreover, there is no sign of the redesigned Paint app that the company teased recently.

Moreover, Microsoft is testing the ability to see estimates for the time for a restart for updates in various places such as the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page, and inside the Windows Update icon that appears at the lower right corner of the Taskbar. However, Microsoft has tweaked the feature a bit to only show the estimates on SSD-based PCs. The company will bring estimates to PCs with HDD after fixing a few more bugs.

Apart from these new features, Microsoft has also fixed a bug that showed the “location in use” icon on the Taskbar, even though users blocked it in their preferences. So, following this update, the icon will stop showing up on the Taskbar when it is turned off.

Microsoft has also listed several known issues, relating to Start, Taskbar, Search, Settings, Bluetooth, Widgets, and more system functions in Windows 11. The company will iron out these issues in the coming weeks and make its next-gen OS ready for a public release. If you are curious about the complete bugs and fixes changelog, read the blog post here.