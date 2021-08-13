Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 build to Insiders in Dev and Beta channels. The build version is 22000.132, and it mostly consists of bug fixes and stability improvements. But, it also brings along the new Snipping tool and updated native Microsoft apps in tow. Here’s what you need to know about Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 Released

Microsoft started rolling out the new Chats feature from Teams with the Windows 11 22000.100 build. The company is now widely rolling out the feature in the Beta channel. It also comes with one-to-one and group audio & video calling. If you don’t like it, you can check our guide to disable Teams chat icon in Windows 11 taskbar.

Another key change in this build is updated Windows 11 apps. Microsoft has started rolling out the new Snipping Tool, Calculator app, Mail, and Calendar apps with this build to match the Windows 11 design aesthetic. Check out how they look below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Notably, the new Snipping Tool combines the old Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps. It even respects the system theme and has a dark mode. The calculator app has been rewritten in C#. You also get rounded corners in Mail and Calendar apps. Meanwhile, Microsoft Store is getting auto-scrolling on Spotlight, a new game detail page, and a revamped ratings and review dialog. The company will roll out more app updates in the future.

Apart from these changes, the build has improvements to Search, Widgets, Windows Sandbox, and other miscellaneous fixes. You can check the entire changelog here. Since the build is rolling out in both Dev and Beta channels, you still have time to switch from Windows 11 Dev channel to the Beta channel.