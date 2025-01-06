Windows 11 is Getting a Friendly About Page Featuring Key Hardware Specs

In a recent Insider Beta build, Microsoft is testing a card-like interface under the About page in Windows Settings. It features key specifications like storage information, graphics card info, memory space, and processor name along with the top clock speed. The idea is to display basic hardware information of the PC in a friendlier manner.

You no longer need to launch the Task Manager or open System Information (msinfo32) to find crucial hardware information about your Windows 11 PC. Discovered by Windows watcher phantomofearth, the UI is identical to the redesigned About page we saw earlier on Windows 10’s Insider builds.

To enable the redesigned About page on Windows 11, join Windows Insider in the Beta channel, and install the latest 22635.4660 build. After that, set up ViveTool and run vivetool /enable /id:51784082,54618938 . Now, restart your PC. If the card doesn’t appear, run this command too vivetool /enable /id:48433719 .

It’s worth noting that Microsoft added a “Home” page in the Settings app with the Windows 11 23H2 update in 2023. It brings Recommended settings, Bluetooth devices, wallpapers, color mode, and ads for Microsoft 365 and OneDrive. Some users don’t like the new Home page in Settings, however, the redesigned About page should be helpful to general consumers.