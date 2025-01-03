Ex-Microsoft Designer Shares First Look at Canceled Windows 11 Dynamic Wallpapers

Microsoft was working on dynamic wallpapers for Windows 11, but it seems the rollout has been canceled. Sergey Kisselev, a motion designer at Microsoft, published the dynamic wallpapers and some still images on Behance. Kisselev mentions in the post, “A variety of dynamic animations and still images were explored for Microsoft’s low-cost devices, primarily targeting educational users.“

The animated wallpapers for Windows 11 were designed in line with Windows 11’s centered Start menu and Taskbar. In addition, the dynamic wallpapers were adaptive to dark and light modes. The design was part of the Windows Creative Direction Team, in which Kisselev was the designer. Kisselev had earlier worked on the popular Windows 11 wallpaper called “The Glow“.

Albacore (@thebookisclosed) on X mentioned that dynamic wallpapers were planned to ship with Windows 11 22H2 (2022) and 23H2 (2023). However, it was entirely removed from the 24H2 build. Earlier, there were some leaks about AI depth wallpapers coming to Windows 11, but as it turns out, Microsoft has scrapped the plan altogether.

In any case, if you want to set dynamic wallpapers as your desktop background, you can check out our list of live wallpaper apps for Windows 11. Note that the Behance listing doesn’t feature standalone dynamic wallpapers, but have mockups embedded. You can, of course, set still images on your Windows PC.