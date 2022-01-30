Windows 11 Doubles Its Usage Share to 16.1% in January 2022: Report

Following the public release of Windows 11 late last year, Microsoft has seen a steady adoption rate for its latest desktop OS in the market. However, the Redmond giant recently stated that the Windows 11 adoption has become much quicker than expected in recent times. And now, a report from an advertising framework company called AdDuplex has shown that Windows 11 usage doubled to 16.1% in the recent months as compared to 8.6% back in November 2021.

Windows 11 Usage Doubled In January

Before moving on, here’s a quick brief about AdDuplex. It is an advertising framework provider for apps listed on the Microsoft Store. Back in November 2021, the company published a usage report showing that only 8.6% of its total users were running Windows 11. However, in its recent January report, AdDuplex mentions that Windows 11 doubled its usage and garnered around 16.1% of the total users in the last couple of months.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the AdDuplex report is based on the data collected from 60,000 computers that run apps supported by the AdDuplex SDK v.2, which is, to be honest, not a big sample size. Moreover, the percentage shares are only relative to other Windows 10 and 11 versions, as the apps supported by the company’s advertising framework can only run on these versions. So, Windows 7 or 8 devices are not considered in the report.

Nonetheless, the growth of Windows 11 as compared to other Windows versions is commendable, considering the fact that many Windows 10 users cannot readily update their devices to the latest platform due to the more stringent system requirement issues. However, as per the report, the majority of the usage share is still enjoyed by the Windows 10 version 21H1 update (28.6%). This is followed by the Windows 10 O20U (v20H2) update, which currently has 26.3% of usage.

Going forward, Windows 11 usage is expected to increase as more users switch to the latest platform or buy new devices with the latest OS out-of-the-box. Moreover, Microsoft has been constantly working to test and introduce various new features to improve the OS and further enhance its user experience. So, are you using Windows 11 on your desktop PC or laptop? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments below.