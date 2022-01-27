Windows 11 to Add Support for Android Apps, Taskbar Improvements, and More in February

In the Insider channels, Microsoft has been testing new features for its latest Windows 11 desktop OS ever since the public release last year. And now, the company is planning to add some of these features and improvements to the stable build next month, including some taskbar changes, a new media player, and a “public preview” for how Android apps will work on Windows 11.

Windows 11 Upcoming Changes

The Executive VP and the Chief Product Officer for Windows at Microsoft, Panos Panay, recently shared an in-depth blog post, talking about the impact of the Windows platform on users’ lives and how Windows 10 and Windows 11 are supporting the growth of the PC market. Other than looking at the current state of Windows 11, Panay also shared the company’s future plans for the OS, saying that they are aiming to bring some new changes in February itself.

Microsoft will finally roll out support for Android apps on Windows 11 via the Microsoft Store for the public version next month. However, as mentioned by Windows head, the feature will be available as a “public preview” of how you can use Android apps on the platform using the Microsoft Store.

“Next month we’re bringing new experiences to Windows that include a public preview of how you can use AndroidTM apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel,” wrote Panay in the blog.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Microsoft has already rolled out the support for Android apps on Windows 11 for Windows Insiders earlier last month. If you are a Windows Insider in the Beta channel, you can check out our in-depth guide on how you can install and run Android apps on your Windows 11 machine using the Windows Subsystem for Android.

So, with the public preview, Windows 11 users will most likely be able to see the Android apps on the Microsoft Store. However, they will be required to install the Windows Subsystem for Android manually, which will be likely labeled as a preview version still, to run the Android apps on their PCs or laptops.

Other than this, the Windows chief also confirmed that the OS will gain a few taskbar improvements, including a mute and unmute button, easier window sharing, and weather information. Furthermore, the company will also add redesigned versions of the Notepad app and the Media Player app in February.