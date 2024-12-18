When Is Gladiator 2 Coming to Streaming? Release Date Leaked Online!

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024 was Gladiator 2, the sequel to the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator. This movie, though not up to my standards, amassed a collection of over $370 million globally and became one of the most successful movies to be released this year. So, if you’ve been skeptical about going to the theaters to watch this movie, we finally know when Gladiator 2 might arrive on digital platforms for streaming.

Gladiator 2 to Release on December 24 Digitally

Image Credit: Paramount (via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Even though Paramount has not officially revealed the digital release date for Gladiator 2, When To Stream, a website with a perfect track record for bringing forth digital and streaming release dates, has shared the digital streaming date for the movie. According to the report, Gladiator 2 will be released digitally, or on VOD, on December 24, 2024 — in time for the Christmas holidays.

Now as I mentioned before, this report is not backed by any official claims by Paramount and they haven’t announced an official release date at the time of writing.

Gladiator 2 received mixed reactions when it was released in theaters in November. Even though the movie made a decent enough box office collection, a lot of people missed out on the flick because of the skepticism.

So, if this release date turns out to be true, Gladiator 2 can be a good flick for you to watch with your loved ones on a fun Christmas movie night. That said, if we get an official update from Paramount, we will update this post ASAP and let you know.