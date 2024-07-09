Home > News > Gladiator 2 Trailer Released: The Most Awaited Sequel Is Finally Here!

Gladiator 2 Trailer Released: The Most Awaited Sequel Is Finally Here!

Shashank Shakya
comment Comments 0
Gladiator 2 Trailer Released The Most Awaited Sequel is Finally Here!
Image Courtesy: YouTube/Paramount Pictures

The first trailer for Gladiator 2 has been released and by the looks of the trailer, it seems that the movie is going to be quite a watch. Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal in the role of a grown-up Lucius who is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus, the villain of the original Gladiator movie.

Gladiator 2 picks up several years after the events that unfolded in the original Gladiator movie. Lucius now lives in Africa in the region of Numidia. He was sent there as a child by his mother so that he could stay very far away from the clutches of the Roman Empire. It seems that a series of events brings back Lucius to Rome as a gladiator where he reunites with his mother and is faced with a new set of enemies.

The trailer has revealed that the Gladiator 2 is set to release on November 22, 2024.

Related Articles
Agatha All Along: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot
Shashank Shakya Jul 9, 2024
How Does Homelander Die in The Boys Comics and Who Kills Him
Shashank Shakya Jul 9, 2024
Venom 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Plot
Shashank Shakya Jun 26, 2024

Who Is Pedro Pascal Playing in Gladiator 2

Pedro Pascal will appear in the movie as Marcus Acacius, the general of the Roman Army in Gladiator 2. He was trained under the command of Maximus Decimus Meridius, the protagonist of the first Gladiator movie. Along with Pedro, other supporting cast members include Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger in the role of the twin emperors of Rome.

We will also see Denzel Washington join the cast of Gladiator 2 as Macrinus, a powerbroker who owns a stable of gladiators for sport. So, to watch Pedro and Paul Mescal in action, let’s wait till November 22, 2024, and till then, stay tuned!

#Tags
#Gladiator 2

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply