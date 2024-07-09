Gladiator 2 Trailer Released: The Most Awaited Sequel Is Finally Here!

The first trailer for Gladiator 2 has been released and by the looks of the trailer, it seems that the movie is going to be quite a watch. Gladiator 2 stars Paul Mescal in the role of a grown-up Lucius who is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and the nephew of Commodus, the villain of the original Gladiator movie.

Gladiator 2 picks up several years after the events that unfolded in the original Gladiator movie. Lucius now lives in Africa in the region of Numidia. He was sent there as a child by his mother so that he could stay very far away from the clutches of the Roman Empire. It seems that a series of events brings back Lucius to Rome as a gladiator where he reunites with his mother and is faced with a new set of enemies.

The trailer has revealed that the Gladiator 2 is set to release on November 22, 2024.

Who Is Pedro Pascal Playing in Gladiator 2

Pedro Pascal will appear in the movie as Marcus Acacius, the general of the Roman Army in Gladiator 2. He was trained under the command of Maximus Decimus Meridius, the protagonist of the first Gladiator movie. Along with Pedro, other supporting cast members include Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger in the role of the twin emperors of Rome.

We will also see Denzel Washington join the cast of Gladiator 2 as Macrinus, a powerbroker who owns a stable of gladiators for sport. So, to watch Pedro and Paul Mescal in action, let’s wait till November 22, 2024, and till then, stay tuned!