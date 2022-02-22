WhatsApp’s New ‘Safety in India’ Hub Tells Users How to Stay Safe Online

WhatsApp has come up with multiple features to maintain user privacy in the past and for users to know about all of them, the Meta-owned messaging platform has now introduced the ‘Safety in India‘ resource hub. This section provides people with information on how to stay safe on WhatsApp and keep their privacy intact.

WhatsApp ‘Safety in India’ Resource Hub Now Available

The dedicated ‘Safety in India’ hub is where users can find various safety measures WhatsApp takes to put user privacy on its priority list. It talks about important topics regarding online safety, privacy, and security. Plus, it also enlightens users on how they can keep themselves safe from online scams.

So, you will be able to find information on how to tackle fake news on WhatsApp, what features will keep you safe, how you can also prevent abuse in India, and loads more.

The resource hub will prove helpful for people in case they aren’t fully acquainted with all security and privacy features WhatsApp is home to. It also highlights the type of technology the messaging platform uses to curb the spread of fake news, which is a recurring concern. All in all, this is just a way of bragging about its privacy features!

Talking about the launch of ‘Safety in India’ resource hub, Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said, “Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety.“

This ‘Safety in India’ hub page is now live and users can access it right here to get all the information they want on online safety.

It is further revealed that WhatsApp has been making investments in product innovations and aims to introduce various ways for its users’ to maintain their privacy and safety in the online space. What are your thoughts on this resource hub in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!