WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Pin Individual Messages

WhatsApp is working on a new ability, which will make keeping track of messages a lot easier. The Meta-owned messaging platform has released a new beta update for Android, which introduced pinned messages. Here’s what this is about.

WhatsApp Pinned Messages in Testing

WhatsApp has released a new Android 2.23.21.4 beta update, which includes the ability to pin messages to a small set of users. This will help you focus on messages that are important and help you save the hassle of looking for them.

You do get an option to star messages for the same purpose but involves a few steps to access them. Pinning messages on top of conversations will make it pretty easy to access them. For the uninitiated, there’s already an option to pin chats.

As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, this option will be accessible via long-pressing a message to get the context menu, where the ‘pin‘ option will reside. It is also revealed that there will be a limit on message pinning; you can choose from the 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day durations. But if you would want to unpin the messages, you will still be able to do it.

It is also showcased that WhatsApp for Android will soon get a redesigned chat attachment menu with new colorful and modern tiles for options like Gallery, Camera, Audio, and more. You can check this out below.

Source: WABetaInfo

In another report, it is revealed that WhatsApp is planning to add a search option for the Updates tab to make it easier for Status updates and Channels. These new WhatsApp features are in their testing phase and hence, it remains to be seen when these will be out for the general public. That said, it could happen soon and we will make sure you get all the details. Stay tuned for further updates and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the aforementioned WhatsApp features in the comments below.