WhatsApp Tests New Document Sharing ETA Feature and Drawing Tools

Late last month, we saw WhatsApp test the ability to send media files of up to 2GB in size in Argentina. In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging platform is now testing another nifty file transfer-related feature, which will show the estimated upload time for the file you are sharing with someone. Let’s take a look at the details.

WhatsApp to Soon Show File Transfer Progress

The file transfer feature was recently spotted by reputable WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. It is reported that a new document sharing ETA feature is rolling out and will show the file transfer progress in the form of time and percentage left for a file to be sent to a recipient. You can check out the preview of the feature in the screenshot attached below.

Image: WaBetaInfo

The feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.22.8.11), iOS (v22.8.0.74), and desktop (v2.2209.3) and is currently rolling out to some beta testers.

Other than the document sharing ETA feature, WhatsApp is also testing new drawing tools to edit images on the platform before sending them to friends and family. Currently, if you open an image for sending to a recipient on WhatsApp and tap the pencil tool, you only get a single pencil tool to draw on the image.

However, with the new update, users will get two new pencils for drawing along with a blur option to blur-out texts or objects in an image that the sender does not want the recipient to see. You can check out a preview of the new drawing tools in the screenshot below.

Image: WaBetaInfo

As for the availability of the new drawing tools, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is currently testing it on the iOS beta version 22.8.0.73 and is currently rolling out to a few beta testers. There’s no word on when it will reach the general audience (both Android and iOS) but this could happen soon. So, stay tuned for further updates on these new WhatsApp features. Also, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.