WhatsApp Is Down for Many Users; You’re Not Alone

No, you’re not the only one facing issues with accessing WhatsApp right now. Several users around the globe are unable to communicate with their friends or loved ones as the messaging platform is down right now.

We have independently verified this on our end. Trying to send a message to someone right now is only going to yield a clock icon next to the message, indicating that it hasn’t been sent. The number of reports has started mounting on DownDetector, a popular real-time outage tracking website, as seen in the screenshot below.

The outage appears to have started around 11:40 PM IST. There was no mention of server-related issues on Meta’s status page, but it has now been updated to reflect the ongoing issues. WhatsApp Business API Status was updated to “Major disruptions: Cloud API” just moments ago. The error message reads, “We are currently experiencing an outage impacting service on Cloud API.”

Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta services don’t seem to be facing server outages at the time of writing.

Several users have also taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to double-check if they’re not the only ones unable to send messages. The hashtag #WhatsAppDown is trending on X right now, and the outage impacts users on both the mobile and web apps.

WhatsApp is currently experiencing an issue with their servers. #whatsappdown— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 3, 2024

Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram and whatsapp is down #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/h7oImL1iOz— Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) April 3, 2024

[UPDATE | April 4, 12:10 AM IST] – WhatsApp appears to be recovering from the outage, at least for me. I’m now able to send and receive messages. What about you? We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 3, 2024

Also, WhatsApp has acknowledged the outage in an official tweet, but a lot of users, especially those in India, seem to be able to use the messaging app now.