WhatsApp Communities Now Rolling out to Some Beta Users

WhatsApp, a few months ago, introduced the rumored Communities feature, allowing people to manage all their groups in one place. However, the feature is still under development. That said, we might soon get to use it as the feature is now available to some beta users.

WhatsApp Communities to Be Released Soon

WABetaInfo reports that the WhatsApp beta for Android has a new update, version 2.22.19.3, which introduces the new Communities tab. Android beta users will be able to see a new Communities tab next to the Chats section, replacing the Camera icon.

In case you are using WhatsApp for Android beta and still can’t view the section, you can relaunch the app again. We couldn’t find the Communities tab, though. So, it’s best to wait. The report includes a screenshot of what it looks and you can check it out below for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

For those who don’t know, the Communities feature will allow you to easily manage all your related groups and create sub-groups for different topics to send out announcements at once. It is suggested that about 10 sub-groups can be created and each one of them can hold up to 512 members.

A member of the community can decide to leave or join a sub-group and Communities can also be disabled by the admin if they are no longer required.

WhatsApp Communities will also allow you to block certain people, report abuse, and more. Plus, much like WhatsApp chats, they will be end-to-end encrypted. Communities will also reach Facebook Messenger and Instagram too.

However, there’s no word on the official release timeline of the same. Since it is now reaching beta users, a rollout is expected soon. We will keep you posted on this. So, stay tuned.