WhatsApp To Copy Yet Another Popular Telegram Feature; Check out the details!

In a bid to compete with Telegram, Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature dubbed “Channels” with its future update. For those who don’t know, Instagram recently got hold of Channels, which is a way of giving information to users. Continue reading below to know more.

WhatsApp Channels: Coming Soon

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Channels are being tested for iOS beta users as part of version 23.8.0.75. Channels will help you get important information from people you subscribe to for information.

It is said that WhatsApp is looking to rename the Status section as “Updates” and introduce “Channels” under that. For those who don’t know, the messaging platform was recently found testing the Newsletter feature, which does the same job. It looks like WhatsApp is going to launch this as Channels. You can check out the feature in action below.

Image: WABetaInfo

One thing to note is that Channels won’t be end-to-end encrypted given their ‘one-to-many messaging’ nature. But, there will be a focus on privacy. Personal information like phone numbers won’t be visible on the subscribed channels. WhatsApp will also ensure that you have control over your choice and privacy when it comes to channels. You will be able to choose the channels you want to join. Plus, individual one-to-one messages will be end-to-end encrypted as always.

This feature is still in development and first, it will roll out to Android and iOS beta users. However, we can expect a stable public rollout very soon. We will keep you updated on the same. Comment down below your thoughts on WhatsApp Channels.