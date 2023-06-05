WWDC 2023: watchOS 10 Brings Smart Stack, New Watch Faces, and More

Alongside the much-awaited iOS 17 and more software updates, Apple has also announced watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023. The update has the main focus on widgets and comes with a new Smart Stack, new watch face options, and more. Check out the details below.

watchOS 10: Features

As rumored previously, watchOS 10 has stackable widgets with the new Smart Stack to showcase relevant widgets for weather updates, reminders, Calendars, and more with the help of the Digital Crown. The apps have been redesigned for access to more glanceable information on the display. The new design can also be used via third-party apps.

There are new attractive watch faces: Palette and Snoopy with the former showcasing the change of time with a change of overlapping colors. The former is an interactive watch face and reacts in certain situations too.

Cycling can be easily tracked via watchOS as it now shows proper details as Live Activity on the connected iPhone. Plus, the Apple Watch can now be connected with Bluetooth-enabled cycling accessories. You will also be able to track Hiking with the improved Compass app on your Apple Watch. There will be two waypoints: The Last Cellular Connection and the Last Emergency Call.

The Control Center can also be accessed via the side button. Plus, there will be the ability for you to record your mental health using the Mindfulness app while being able to assess depression and anxiety. With watchOS 10, you will be able to record your Vision Health measure time spent in daylight to avoid risks of myopia or nearsightedness. Parents can also track this for their children using Family Sharing.

Additionally, watchOS 10 also includes NameDrop, offline maps, Apple Fitness+ custom plans, and so much more. Check out more details here.

watchOS 10: Availability and Eligible Devices

watchOS 10 is now available for beta users and will be available as a public beta update next month. Stable users can get it this fall. Here’s a look at the Apple Watch models eligible for watchOS 10.