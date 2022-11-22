Vu GloLED 43-Inch TV with Google TV Launched in India

After launching three GloLED Smart TVs in India in September, Vu Televisions has added a new member to the GloLED TV series. The affordable TV comes with support for Google TV, a sound output of 84W, and more. Check out the details below.

43-inch Vu GloLED TV: Specs and Features

The new Vu GloLED TV has a 43-inch bezel-less 4K display with the Glo Panel and a color gamut of 94%, which is said to be on par with an OLED TV that has a color gamut of 100%. It gets 400 nits of brightness. Support for the Vu Glo AI processor can upscale the video content on OTT platforms and reproduce a full color gamut.

The TV gets an ambient light sensor to adjust the picture to match the ambient lighting. It also comes with MEMC, ALLM (auto low latency mode), and VRR (variable refresh rate).

It has a quad-core processor with a dual-core GPU. This is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For audio, the new Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer and a built-in soundbar with 2 speakers. This setup can provide a total sound output of 84W.

The Smart TV runs Google TV, which makes it easy to browse and organize content and even add it to the wishlist. Google TV enables access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

There’s also support for the Advanced Cricket mode for a stadium-like experience. This can be come in handy for the ongoing FIFA 2022 and the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Dolby Atmos virtualization can allow for clearer commentary and low stadium noise to enjoy interuption-free matches. There’s a Cinema mode too. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, an AV Input, an Optical Digital Audio Output, eARC/ARC, a Network Ethernet Port, 1 Earphone Jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi.

To recall, Vu’s GloLED range already has the 50-inch, 55-inch, and the 65-inch TV models with support for up to 104W sound output.

Price and Availability

The new 43-inch Vu GloLED Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, starting November 27.

It comes in a single Midnight Black color.

Buy 43-inch Vu GloLED TV via Flipkart (Rs 29,999)