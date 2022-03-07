Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India; Starts at Rs 74,999

Vu has unveiled its new Masterpiece Glo smart TVs in India. The new Masterpiece OLED TVs come in three screen sizes, support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, run Android TV OS, and bring a number of new features to the table. Here’s a look at the details.

VU Masterpiece QLED TVs: Specs and Features

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TVs are made up of aluminum alloy with a touch of Armani Gold for a premium feel. They come in three screen sizes, including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All three sizes come with thin bezels and support for Quantum-Dot technology for high-res picture quality. The panels also have a peak brightness of 800 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, a 10-bit color depth, a 240Hz motion rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Besides support for MEMC and a higher refresh rate meant for gaming, the Vu Masterpiece QLED TVs also support AMD FreeSync, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), variable refresh rate functionality, full-array local dimming, HDR Gaming, and more.

The smart TVs are powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Android 11 OS and there’s access to the Google Play Store for apps, movies, and games, along with Google Assistant support.

Additionally, all the Vu Masterpiece Glo TVs have inbuilt 4.1 speakers, including four speakers and a 100W subwoofer. There’s support for Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, access to Spotify, and more apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

The new smart TVs also come in various modes such as FilmMaker mode for access to the director’s cut and more, Cricket mode, Cinema mode, and loads more.

Price and Availability

The Vu Masterpiece Glo smart TVs are priced at Rs 74,999 (55-inch), Rs 99,999 (65-inch), and Rs 1,79,999 (75-inch). All three TVs will be available to buy in India via the company’s website, Amazon India, and Flipkart too.