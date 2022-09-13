Vu GloLED TVs with 104W Speakers, Google TV Introduced in India

Vu Televisions has added three new GloLED Smart TVs in India. The new budget GloLED TVs come with Google TV support and join the existing high-end Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more details.

Vu GloLED TVs: Specs and Features

The new Vu GloLED TVs come with a bezel-less design and three screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three options feature the Glo display panel, which is meant to increase the brightness by 60%. All the models support an Ultra HD screen resolution, 400 nits of brightness, an NTSC color gamut of 94%, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The new GloLED TVs also have the Glo AI processor, which combines a quad-core processor and a Dual-core GPU. The TVs support 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. For enhanced audio, there’s an inbuilt DJ class subwoofer, which can create a surround sound experience using psycho-acoustic processing. The setup also includes four speakers, which provide a total sound output of 104W. You will get 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

The new Vu GloLED TVs also support a hands-free far-field microphone for voice-based searches and voice commands and there’s an ambient light sensor, which can adjust the TV settings based on the lighting conditions.

The enhanced Cricket mode uses AI to showcase a stadium-like experience and Dolby Atmos virtualization on top can further improve the cricket viewing experience. The Vu GloLED Smart TVs also support the Cinema mode. Plus, the remote control has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and YouTube.

Price and Availability

The Vu GloLED TV lineup is priced at Rs 35,999 (50-inch model), Rs 40,999 (55-inch model), and Rs 59,999 (65-inch model). All three models are now available to buy via Flipkart and leading offline stores.

There will be an initial discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of SBI and HDFC Bank cards and EMI options. A 43-inch model is also expected to launch during Diwali this year.